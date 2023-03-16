Axa hails importance of face-to-face meetings as it seeks to be more visible
Distribution and trading director, Sarah Mallaby, claims that Axa UK has seen an improvement in broker engagement as it focuses on face-to-face trading complemented by an investment in digital products and support.
At the beginning of 2022, Mallaby said that the insurer was committed to becoming more accessible to its brokers and highlighted the importance of re-establishing relationships with its intermediary partners.
Speaking to Insurance Age this week Mallaby stressed that if insurers do not engage with their brokers in person then they will struggle to build deeper relationships.
She detailed that Axa for one has become more visible and engaged across all of its teams.
“All of our account managers
