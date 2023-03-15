Zurich UK launches climate change resilience services

Following the launch of Zurich’s Global Climate Change Resilience Services, Zurich UK is making the full range of services available to domestic customers and it will also be available through brokers.

The insurer confirmed it is also willing to discuss options for distribution models through brokers.

The services offer risk management solutions to help organisations prepare for and withstand climate risks, from flooding, wildfires to droughts, rising sea levels, and windstorms. It also covers a variety of climate scenarios and time horizons from today to 2100, in five-year increments.

Zurich Climate Change Resilience Services combines climate change data with a company’s global exposure and