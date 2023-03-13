Insurance Age

People on low incomes are giving up insurance due to ‘poverty premium’

mental-health
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

More than half of people in poverty are finding it difficult to pay for their insurance, leading some to give up insurance as they prioritise food and energy bills, according to research by Social Market Foundation.

The research, which was supported by Fair By Design, found that insurance is becoming increasingly unaffordable for those on low incomes, as they are charged a ‘poverty premium’.

This means they pay more for insurance cover due to reasons they cannot control, such as where they can afford to live.

The report draws on an online survey of 1,537 UK adults living in households with equivalised low income below 60% of median, conducted by Public First on behalf of SMF, as well as two focus groups.

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insurer

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: