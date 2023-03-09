Aviva's Winslow insists ‘we can do more’ to return broker service to pre-2019 levels
With rates continuing to rise, Adam Winslow, CEO of Aviva UK & Ireland general insurance has stressed that it can do more when helping brokers through the challenging market.
As previously reported by Insurance Age insurers have been burdened with extra claims costs in 2022 due to weather-related events. The most notable was Direct Line’s shock profit warning as it was hit with £90m worth of claims whilst Allianz’s drop in operating profit was not helped by its own £32m winter bill and Ageas estimated the December freeze cost it It €23m in the UK.
In January Aviva reported that weather-related events could cost the insurer around £50m, and today it reported another
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Aviva UK operating profit slips in 2022 as COR ticks up
Aviva’s UK combined operating ratio worsened to 96.1% in 2022, from 94.6% the year before, with operating profit down 3% to £309m.
Nirvana completes MBO from Castel
Nirvana Risk Partners, a division of Castel Underwriting Agencies, has completed a management buyout from the club-style MGA formation platform.
Open GI sale not a cause for concern, say users
Treasurer of Open GI User Group, Mark Sollis, has told Insurance Age that the potential sale of the software house by its majority shareholder is not a cause for concern.
Lloyd’s hails underwriting performance as COR drops to 91.9% in 2022
Lloyd’s has labelled its underwriting performance in 2022 as good as any in recent memory with “more than expected” improvement.
Hiscox “on the front foot” with brokers, says CEO Aki Hussain
Group CEO of Hiscox, Aki Hussain, has forecast further UK commercial growth, and a return to expansion in personal lines at the insurer in 2023.
Hiscox posts UK commercial growth for 2022
Hiscox has reported $778m (£657.8m) of gross written premium in the UK for 2022, as the wider group delivered its best underwriting performance since 2015.
International Women’s Day: Zurich’s Michelle Taylor – “we just have to have the conversation”
To mark International Women’s Day, Insurance Age met with Zurich’s Michelle Taylor to gather her insights on gender diversity in the market.
BoE warns of 20% hike in insurer failure risk from Solvency II reforms
The governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, has warned that proposed Solvency II reforms to loosen capital requirements will increase the risk of life insurer failure by 20%.