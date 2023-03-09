Open GI sale not a cause for concern, say users

Treasurer of Open GI User Group, Mark Sollis, has told Insurance Age that the potential sale of the software house by its majority shareholder is not a cause for concern.

Montagu is targeting a sale of Open GI in the second quarter of 2023.

Sources told news outlet Reuters that the private equity house has been working with advisers on a strategic review of the business.

£13.72m

Open GI’s post-tax profit rose by more than £1.75m to £13.72m – the first increase in post-tax profit since 2017

Montagu backed a management buyout of the Worcester-headquartered business in 2014.

As previously reported by Insurance Age, it is other PE houses that are most