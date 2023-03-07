CII reveals planned service disruptions
The Chartered Insurance Institute has revealed that there will be disruptions to its membership and learning services while it transitions to a new customer and member relationship management system this month.
The transition will take a maximum of two weeks, and is scheduled to take place between 8 March to 19 March inclusive.
The CII’s customer service contact centre will also be unavailable for both telephone and email from 5pm on 9 March until 9am on 15 March.Services timeline
From the 10 March until 14 March, the following services will be unavailable:
Membership servicesApplying for or renewing Statements of Professional Standing Purchasing products including membership renewals
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
BoE warns of 20% hike in insurer failure risk from Solvency II reforms
The governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, has warned that proposed Solvency II reforms to loosen capital requirements will increase the risk of life insurer failure by 20%.
Saga’s exclusive Acromas sale talks collapse
Talks between Saga and Australian insurtech Open Insurance Technologies to sell underwriting business Acromas Insurance have ended without a deal, the over-50s specialist has confirmed.
People Moves: 27 February - 3 March 2023
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves within insurance.
Code released to ease crisis in affordable premiums for tower block residents
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association and the Association of British Insurers have released a code for capturing risk information, one of the first steps in solving the crisis in affordable premiums for residents in tower blocks, Insurance Age can reveal.
Polaris’s imarket hits new high with £322m premium in 2022
The number of policies traded on imarket, which connects broker software platforms to insurer systems for the placement of commercial lines, hit a record 497,883 in 2022, Polaris has revealed.
MGAA edges closer to membership milestone
The Managing General Agents’ Association’s CEO Mike Keating has revealed that the trade body is close to surpassing 200 full members in the next couple of months.
Beazley posts 14% GWP growth as profits nearly halve in 2022
Beazley has reported gross written premiums of $5.27bn (£4.4bn) for 2022, up by 14% on the year before.
Minister concerned Consumer Duty could unleash claims farmers – report
City of London minister Andrew Griffith is concerned Consumer Duty could unleash spurious lawsuits from claims management companies, according to a report in the Financial Times.