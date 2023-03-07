Insurance Age

CII reveals planned service disruptions

The Chartered Insurance Institute has revealed that there will be disruptions to its membership and learning services while it transitions to a new customer and member relationship management system this month.

The transition will take a maximum of two weeks, and is scheduled to take place between 8 March to 19 March inclusive.

The CII’s customer service contact centre will also be unavailable for both telephone and email from 5pm on 9 March until 9am on 15 March.

Services timeline

From the 10 March until 14 March, the following services will be unavailable:

Membership services

Applying for or renewing Statements of Professional Standing Purchasing products including membership renewals

