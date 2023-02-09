QBE appoints Matt Lacy as director of newly formed client proposition team

QBE has created a client proposition team and has appointed Matt Lacy to be its director, with immediate effect.

The client proposition team brings together multiple specialisms under one leadership structure, and is part of QBE’s drive to enhance its client offering.

Multiple specialisms

The team will comprise four units, including client management with responsibility for supporting QBE’s largest clients in partnership with brokers.

The further three units consist of:

Risk solutions, a 24-strong team of risk management professionals providing risk education and risk-mitigation advice across a range