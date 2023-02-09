Zurich UK’s P&C operating profit drops to £226m in 2022
Zurich UK’s operating profit from property and casualty business fell £145m year-on-year to £226m in 2022 due to claims inflation and the impact of large losses.
The provider also noted that the prior year result of £371m had been “very strong”.
The combined operating ratio worsened to 95.5% from 86.5%. However, Zurich said the result reflected a “robust performance given the market conditions”.Related Zurich UK reports £470m operating profit
The provider reported that the UK business grew 13% in its P&C division.
Gross written premium for the period ended 31 December 2022 jumped 19% compared to the year before to £3.7bn. According to the
More on Insurer
QBE appoints Matt Lacy as director of newly formed client proposition team
QBE has created a client proposition team and has appointed Matt Lacy to be its director, with immediate effect.
Apollo partners with Moonrock on drone facility
Apollo will be providing capacity to Moonrock Drone Insurance for a facility designed to provide cover for larger commercial drone operations.
Allianz Commercial greens fleet policies in revamp
Allianz Commercial has refreshed its fleet policies to reduce repair times and prescribe the fitting of green parts.
Close Brothers Premium Finance recruits ex-Complete Cover boss Shaun Hooper as MD
Shaun Hooper has been appointed managing director at Close Brothers Premium Finance succeeding Seán Kemple who is moving to a broader CEO role.
Specialty MGA UK buys commercial forest and plantation specialist
Recently launched Specialty MGA UK has expanded through the purchase of Forest Re.
News analysis: The 1/1 reinsurance renewals – What will 2023’s ‘challenging’ reinsurance market mean for UK brokers?
The annual 1/1 reinsurance renewal season might not have been on the list of major concerns of the average UK broker at the start of 2023. But as Rachel Gordon reports it could have a sting in the tail this year when it comes to capacity shrinkage and rate rises.
EY predicts slowdown in premium growth as cost of living pressures bite
UK insurers face slowing premium income growth this year, as high inflation, cost of living pressures and a rise in borrowing costs continue to hit product demand, according to EY.
FCA urges bosses to make Consumer Duty top personal priority in Dear CEO letter
Financial Conduct Authority leader Matt Brewis has written to general insurance businesses reminding them to embed the interests of customers into their firms’ culture and purpose.