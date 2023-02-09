Zurich UK’s P&C operating profit drops to £226m in 2022

Zurich UK’s operating profit from property and casualty business fell £145m year-on-year to £226m in 2022 due to claims inflation and the impact of large losses.

The provider also noted that the prior year result of £371m had been “very strong”.

The combined operating ratio worsened to 95.5% from 86.5%. However, Zurich said the result reflected a “robust performance given the market conditions”.

The provider reported that the UK business grew 13% in its P&C division.

Gross written premium for the period ended 31 December 2022 jumped 19% compared to the year before to £3.7bn. According to the