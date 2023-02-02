Rates rises slowed across UK insurance towards end of 2022

The pace of rate rises across UK insurance slowed down towards the end of last year, increasing by just 4% in the fourth quarter, according to Marsh specialty and global placement data.

This compares to a 6% rise in the third quarter of last year for UK composite insurance pricing.

Property

Breaking down the rate rises into different lines, Marsh said property rate rises remained steady at 6% in the fourth quarter, the same as the prior period.

Marsh said: “The market was competitive for low-to-medium-hazard industries, but pricing challenges remained for those with major losses or a challenging occupancy or process, such as food production, warehousing, or waste