People Moves: 30 January – 3 February 2023
Stay up to date with the latest recruitment news in the insurance industry.
Featuring: Aspen, Miller, Consilium, McGill and Partners, Lockton, Apollo, Markel and WTW.Aspen adds Duffy as NED
Aspen Insurance Holdings has hired Mike Duffy as non-executive director for Aspen Managing Agency and Aspen Insurance UK.
Duffy will also join the Aspen UK boards as senior independent NED, chair of the nominations committee and chair of the governance committee, subject to regulatory approval.
He has previously worked in the Lloyd’s market with a 40-year career across
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Brokers call for more support to help fight insurance fraud
More than three quarters of brokers surveyed by RSA said they needed more resources in fighting fraud. which is on the rise.
Rates rises slowed across UK insurance towards end of 2022
The pace of rate rises across UK insurance slowed down towards the end of last year, increasing by just 4% in the fourth quarter, according to Marsh specialty and global placement data.
Sicsic Advisory urges treatment of vulnerable customers should be top priority
Associate director at Sicsic Advisory, Sue Mallender, has stressed that the treatment of vulnerable customers is seen by the Financial Conduct Authority as an integral part of how businesses should operate.
Brokers key to new UK regulated insurer Lumun’s success, says CEO Bilney
The CEO and founder of the proposed new UK regulated motor insurer Lumun has outlined the importance of brokers to its success.
Zurich boosts apprenticeships to 100 for 2023
Zurich has increased the number of apprenticeship places on offer in 2023 across the UK for external recruits and existing staff to 100.
CII chief optimistic of PFS resolution despite 'painful' times
The Chartered Insurance Institute’s CEO, Alan Vallance, has stressed that it was in the best interest of the Personal Finance Society members to appoint extra directors despite it being a painful choice, in his latest response to the PFS's consultation.
Gove vows commission-chain ban as FCA buildings review on highest charging brokers imminent
A Financial Conduct Authority review into brokers charging the highest commissions for work on buildings insurance is due in just a few weeks as government minister Michael Gove vowed to ban commission-chains and bring in ‘transparent’ fees.
Arch reveals four UK sector heads to get closer to brokers in underwriting structure shift
Arch Insurance has named UK leaders of property, casualty, specialty and digital underwriting and expanded the scope of its underwriting managers, with immediate effect.