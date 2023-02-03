People Moves: 30 January – 3 February 2023

Stay up to date with the latest recruitment news in the insurance industry.

Featuring: Aspen, Miller, Consilium, McGill and Partners, Lockton, Apollo, Markel and WTW.

Aspen adds Duffy as NED

Aspen Insurance Holdings has hired Mike Duffy as non-executive director for Aspen Managing Agency and Aspen Insurance UK.

Duffy will also join the Aspen UK boards as senior independent NED, chair of the nominations committee and chair of the governance committee, subject to regulatory approval.

He has previously worked in the Lloyd’s market with a 40-year career across