People Moves: 2 - 6 January 2023

Featuring: MS Amlin, ICSR, Spring Insure, Darwin Clayton, GRP Underwriting

MS Amlin reveals changes to underwriting leadership team

MS Amlin has made several appointments to its senior underwriting leadership team. This follows Andrew Carrier’s transition from CUO to CEO on 1 January.

Graham Baxter, who joined the business at the end of 2022 as head of reinsurance, also became interim CUO with effect 1 January reporting to Carrier.

Neil Walker, currently head of underwriting transformation