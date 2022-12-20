Allianz makes ESG push on independent brokers
Allianz has urged small independent brokers to think about their ESG initiatives and make changes to reduce their carbon footprint.
This time last year Allianz pledged £100,000 to support its independent brokers on their journey towards net zero and launched the Net Zero Accelerator. It has since teamed up with around 30 brokers.
The accelerator is a programme designed to help brokers measure their carbon footprint, and then reduce it.
Nick Hobbs, chief distribution and regions officer at Allianz, said the insurer also helps brokers to offset their greenhouse gas emissions measured in the course of the programme.
Hobbs
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Review of the Year 2022: Jon Walker, Axa Commercial CEO
In the first part of Insurance Age's review of the year Jon Walker, Axa Commercial CEO offers his reflections on 2022 and predictions for the next 12 months.
Half of all UK businesses underinsured: Aviva
As many as 50% of all UK businesses are underinsured, according to Aviva estimates.
AM Best downgrades Qatar Insurance Company ratings
Ratings agency AM Best has downgraded the financial strength and long-term issuer credit ratings of Markerstudy-affiliated Qatar Insurance Company to A- (Excellent) from A (Excellent).
People Moves: 12 - 16 December 2022
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Fair value? Which household insurers are rejecting the most claims?
Ageas, Axa UK and LV have some of the highest claims rejection rates in home insurance out of all the insurers who work with brokers, Financial Conduct Authority figures show.
Biba reveals 2023 conference theme
The British Insurance Brokers' Association has revealed Rising to the Challenge as its theme for the 2023 conference.
Graeme Trudgill ‘delighted’ to see FCA review funding of the FSCS
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s executive director, Graeme Trudgill has responded to the Financial Conduct Authority’s review of the funding of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.
FCA reveals next steps for improving the compensation framework
The Financial Conduct Authority has published the feedback it received to its call for input on the framework for protection provided through the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, following concerns about increasing costs.