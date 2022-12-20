Insurance Age

Allianz makes ESG push on independent brokers

Nick Hobbs
Allianz has urged small independent brokers to think about their ESG initiatives and make changes to reduce their carbon footprint.

This time last year Allianz pledged £100,000 to support its independent brokers on their journey towards net zero and launched the Net Zero Accelerator. It has since teamed up with around 30 brokers.

The accelerator is a programme designed to help brokers measure their carbon footprint, and then reduce it.

Nick Hobbs, chief distribution and regions officer at Allianz, said the insurer also helps brokers to offset their greenhouse gas emissions measured in the course of the programme.

Hobbs

