Half of all UK businesses underinsured: Aviva

As many as 50% of all UK businesses are underinsured, according to Aviva estimates.

Jason Chambers, head of underwriting automation at Aviva, said that rising inflation is having a big impact on underinsurance.

He commented: “Rising inflation and supply chain disruption are causing difficulties for everyone, and SMEs are no exception. In order to save money, they might be tempted to cut corners on their insurance, but that really is a false economy.

“We estimate that 50% of UK businesses are underinsured to some degree, potentially leaving them seriously out of pocket in the