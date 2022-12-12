RSA can no longer 'hide behind the screen' to engage brokers - Catherine Frost

Stakeholder engagement with brokers is a priority for increased visibility, according to RSA regional managing director Catherine Frost.

Frost was appointed the regional manging director role in March this year, succeeding Lee Mooney who was promoted to managing director of RSA commercial lines.

She stressed the importance of stakeholders regularly updating brokers on strategic intent and making sure RSA relays feedback to them in terms of how the company is progressing.

Frost added: “I think during the last two and a half years, it has been easy for us to hide behind a screen. What I want to make sure is that we’ve got