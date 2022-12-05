RSA set to launch low-carbon underwriting policy

RSA has revealed a new low-carbon underwriting policy and has committed to achieving an underwriting portfolio production that is over 75% low carbon by 2030.

The new policy, which will be effective on 1 January 2023, will utilise verifiable climate data and metrics to both measure portfolio performance and inform underwriting and portfolio management processes.

As part of the new policy, the insurer will also rebalance its underwriting portfolio in favour of net-zero energy production via renewable energy service offerings for clients, which will be made available across geographies.

The new undertaking also furthers the commitment made to enabling