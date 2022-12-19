Review of the Year 2022: Jon Walker, Axa Commercial CEO

In the first part of Insurance Age's review of the year Jon Walker, Axa Commercial CEO offers his reflections on 2022 and predictions for the next 12 months.

What has been your broking related highlight of 2022?

I’m pleased to have been able to cement Axa Commercial’s approach to relationship management over the last 12 months. With our ongoing commitment to, and investment in, our regional branches we have continued to strengthen partnerships with local brokers. We have also been working to ensure our account managers and underwriters are available to brokers both face to face and in a ‘smart working’ setting. We want to make sure brokers and