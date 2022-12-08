Market Moves: December 2022

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Brokers

Consilium has created an in-house claims team and appointed Nicola Chapman to head of claims. Chapman joins from independent wholesale broker TUE. She has nearly 20 years’ claims experience working for independent brokers. She will be responsible for devising and driving a claims advocacy proposition, supported by Duncan Childs, partner at Consilium.

Miller has appointed three new senior hires in its solicitors’ professional indemnity team. Kerry Greenwood, Marianne McWilliams and Loui