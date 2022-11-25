EY: UK motor and home insurers to report largest losses in a decade

According to a report by EY, UK motor and home insurers are expected to make the biggest annual loss in over a decade this year, with further losses forecast for 2023.

According to EY’s latest analysis, across 2022, net combined ratios are forecast to reach 115% in the motor insurance market and 116% for home insurers.

On top of this, further losses are anticipated for 2023, with an NCR of 114% predicted for motor insurers and 109% for home insurers.

Motor insurance results

The UK motor insurance market had a positive 2021 and achieved an underwriting profit of 97%, largely due to pandemic-related factors, which involved low levels of commuting resulting in