Brokers should harness IT to ‘keep doors open’ for new capacity providers

CEO of Insly, Risto Rossar, has insisted that schemes brokers and managing general agents should not rely too heavily on their capacity provider's IT systems and keep their doors open to new partners.

Rossar who founded Insly, which provides no code and low code software for brokers, told Insurance Age that relying on one capacity provider and being largely linked to their IT systems and processes can make it difficult to change.

He said: “Keep your doors open as possible to change capacity provider. As a broker you need to be as independent as possible with your IT systems. When the time comes to change capacity provider, the more you can do inhouse, the easier it will be to switch.”

