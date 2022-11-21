Brokers should harness IT to ‘keep doors open’ for new capacity providers
CEO of Insly, Risto Rossar, has insisted that schemes brokers and managing general agents should not rely too heavily on their capacity provider's IT systems and keep their doors open to new partners.
Rossar who founded Insly, which provides no code and low code software for brokers, told Insurance Age that relying on one capacity provider and being largely linked to their IT systems and processes can make it difficult to change.
He said: “Keep your doors open as possible to change capacity provider. As a broker you need to be as independent as possible with your IT systems. When the time comes to change capacity provider, the more you can do inhouse, the easier it will be to switch.”
Rossa
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
Most read
- CII denies exam costs are ‘far too high’ amid ‘recruitment crisis’
- FCA to release crucial personal lines value data ‘imminently’
- Circle grows turnover and profit
- Aviva forecasts £25bn UK investment power boost from Solvency II reforms
- Development Bank of Wales invests in start-up broker
- Industry gears up for 2022 Insurance Day of Giving
- Bridge reports record operating profits