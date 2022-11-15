Insurance Age

Zurich becomes GAIN’s first Industry Transformer member

Tim Bailey
Zurich Insurance has become the Group for Autism, Insurance, Investment and Neurodiversity’s first Industry Transformer member.

This means that over the next three years, Zurich has committed to working with GAIN in its mission to spark a significant improvement in the employment prospects of neurodivergent people in insurance, investment, and related areas of financial services.

Working alongside the not-for-profit industry hub and other businesses in the sector, Zurich will play a role in creating a sector-wide transformation of the employment prospects of neurodivergent individuals by championing and creating

