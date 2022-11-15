ABI urges the Chancellor to freeze IPT
The Association of British Insurers has urged the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, to freeze the rate of Insurance Premium Tax in the Autumn Statement on 17 November.
The standard rate currently stands at 12% – it is higher for travel insurance at 20% – and throughout the years the British Insurance Brokers’ Association has argued that it is a “regressive tax”.
The rate was last changed in June 2017 when it went up from 10% to 12%.
Biba called for a cut to 10% in its 2022 Manifesto in January.
In September, when now former Prime Minister Liz Truss took office, Biba also set out its top three broking wish list with CEO Steve White detailing that he wanted
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Most read
- People Moves: 7-11 November 2022
- Covea, Hiscox and RSA commit to Build Back Better
- Insurers going back to basics on schemes - BLW's Brett Sainty
- Atlanta claims UK first with Plain Numbers roll out
- Qlaims partners with MVP and Ataraxia Network
- Biba schemes provider Renovation Plan ties up with Axa
- Roll of honour - brokers reveal UK’s best commercial lines insurers