Covea, Hiscox and RSA commit to Build Back Better

Covea, Hiscox and RSA have all committed to help the UK adapt to the changing climate by joining Flood Re’s Build Back Better scheme.

This morning, Flood Re’s CEO Any Bord (pictured), revealed at the World Climate Summit in Sharma El-Sheikh, that the three insurers will be joining the scheme.

Flood Re launched Build Back Better in April this year to reduce the impact of future flooding for households. It claims it has now gained the support of around 60% of the UK’s residential property insurance market.

The scheme is a joint initiative between the UK insurance industry and the UK Government to promote the availability of