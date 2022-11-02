Servca buys healthcare insurance specialist
Lloyd’s broker Servca has bought Medicas, an independent health insurance specialist, for an undisclosed sum.
Medicas offers a range of medical indemnity, medical malpractice and healthcare liability insurance for healthcare groups, organisations, and individual practitioners.
The insurance specialist also has an advisory board, made up of medical and legal professionals, to provide impartial and additional governance for all its policyholders.
Managing director at Medicas, Dr Edwin Rajadurai said: “I’m really pleased to be announcing the acquisition of Medicas by Servca today. Unlike a conventional
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
Most read
- Gallagher accused of ‘anti-ethical’ position in row over storm-damaged block
- Premier League clubs continue battle against insurers in BI court case
- CII issues apology after data breach
- Broker Week 2022: Evolving insurance business models
- Buyer gears up for Markerstudy insurer swoop amid QIC exit
- ‘Stacks and stacks’ of UK brokers still left to join us – Acrisure UK chief McIlquham
- Broker Week 2022: The dos and don’ts of digitalisation