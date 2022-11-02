Servca buys healthcare insurance specialist

Lloyd’s broker Servca has bought Medicas, an independent health insurance specialist, for an undisclosed sum.

Medicas offers a range of medical indemnity, medical malpractice and healthcare liability insurance for healthcare groups, organisations, and individual practitioners.

The insurance specialist also has an advisory board, made up of medical and legal professionals, to provide impartial and additional governance for all its policyholders.

Managing director at Medicas, Dr Edwin Rajadurai said: “I’m really pleased to be announcing the acquisition of Medicas by Servca today. Unlike a conventional