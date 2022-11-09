In Depth: Taxi and private hire insurance faced with slow recovery

Sophie Locke-Cooper investigates the impact Covid-19 has had on taxi and private hire insurance, as the sector gets to grips with social and economic changes post-pandemic

During the pandemic, the number of taxi drivers declined due to the lack of demand as people were advised to stay at home. This then led to taxi drivers cancelling their insurance policies, as they were no longer needed.

Richard Morley, broking director at Markerstudy, believes that taxi insurance has not rebounded after the pandemic with numbers not returning to the pre-2020 levels.

However, he adds there has been a slight uprise in new badges within the market recently as drivers look to