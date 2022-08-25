Aston Lark buys AJ Insurance Service
The Essex-based company was established in 1979 by father and son, Albert Wyatt and John Wyatt.
According to Aston Lark, AJ Insurance Services will retain its original clients and its long-serving team members following the deal.
The company initially started out as a personal lines specialist but is now heavily focused on commercial lines, with specialisms in construction, motor fleet and motor trade, and has a property account. The team also continues to provide household insurance and motor
