People Moves: 15-19 August 2022

Mark Etheridge starts new role as head of insurance partnerships at MCE

MCE Insurance’s Mark Etheridge has been promoted to head of insurance partnerships and has been tasked with creating new relationships with insurers in the motor space.

Etheridge has been at MCE for 16 years and has worked in several roles in senior management positions throughout the sales, marketing, and product departments.

