Insurers flag climate change concern following UK heatwave

In mid-July, the UK saw temperatures exceeding 40℃ during an intense heatwave and there were numerous wildfires which affected homes and businesses. The London Fire Brigade declared a major incident after several blazes occurred in the capital.

Following the event, insurers such as Axa and Allianz told Insurance Age that the importance of tackling climate change had been brought to the fore.

Rebecca Rogers, head of property claims at Allianz Commercial, commented: “The heatwave has