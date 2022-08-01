Property pricing up 6% in Q2
Property insurance pricing increased by 6% as pricing was challenging for clients with natural catastrophe exposures and in the food, waste, warehousing, and chemical industries. It had been up by 9% in the first quarter.
According to Marsh’s research, more clients with low/medium hazard risks experienced rate reductions and some insurers sought to offset challenging exposures by packaging property coverage with motor and casualty.
Underwriters demonstrated concern with valuation, putting
