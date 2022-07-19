Jensten buys Ravenhall Risk Solutions

The deal, which is subject to approval by the FCA, will expand Jensten’s regional presence in Yorkshire and is the latest step in the company’s ‘buy and build’ strategy.

Ravenhall specialises in commercial and personal clients in the region. The business has developed risk solutions for unmanned aerial vehicle operators and the equestrian industry. It handles £10m GWP, which brings the total GWP the Jensten Group controls to nearly £350m.

Jensten detailed that, director Neil Grimshaw, who