WTW warns of accelerating motor claims inflation

According to WTW’s data, UK motor claims inflation stood at 6.2% last year, far higher than the general inflation rate of 2.1%.

The increase took the average cost per claim from £5,037 in 2020 to £5,349 in 2021. Since then general inflation rates have gone above 9%.

WTW listed rising accident frequency after the pandemic lull, surging global inflation, elevated used car prices, and ongoing supply chain constraints pushing up repair costs, among the factors that were likely to force a sharp