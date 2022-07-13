CPP sells Alpha Underwriting six months after buying it

The consideration for the deal is undisclosed. CPP only acquired Alpha Underwriting in January this year.

Just Travel Cover said the move would help it grow its broker network and provide Alpha’s general insurance brokers with access to its unique panel of insurance products.

It detailed this would mean brokers can compare multiple schemes from leading insurers in one place, without the need to re-key, and offer worldwide travel insurance with no age limit, cover for hundreds of pre-existing