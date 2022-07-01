People Moves: 27 June - 01 July 2022

Featuring: Percayso Inform, WTW, MCE Insurance, BMS, Axa, Bridge Insurance Brokers

Percayso Inform hires to help with vehicle data enrichment

Insurance data intelligence provider, Percayso Inform, has hired Kieran Fisher to aid with the development of its vehicle data insight proposition.

Fisher held the position of head of insurance at Cazoo Data Services for almost five years. His new role will see him build out Percayso’s existing vehicle data enrichment capabilities.

Managing director