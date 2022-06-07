Kentro Group records GWP growth of 19% in 2021

The holding company also had a 14% increase, to £16m, in Ebitda.

Kentro is driven by its speciality underwriting MGA business, Nexus Underwriting, and speciality insurance broking arm Xenia.

Nexus grew its GWP by 19% compared to 2020 and had an 18% increase in its income. Xenia achieved 18% growth in GWP and 17% growth in income.

Group CEO of Kentro Capital, Colin Thompson, commented: “Despite the challenges of Covid-19 impacting the financial performance of a number of Nexus trading units