Allianz tops Brokerbility insurer service survey

The insurer also scored 76.04% for its claims service, again coming top of the claims table, and 73.75% for its underwriting service, according to Brokerbility brokers.

It is the first full survey from Brokerbility since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The results saw Aviva hot on Allianz’s heels with an overall score of 73.23%. Aviva also came top in the underwriting section of the survey achieving 75.11%. The insurer scored 71.36% for its claims proposition.

NIG took the bronze on