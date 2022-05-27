Biba welcomes FSCS fee cut
David Sparkes, head of compliance and training at Biba told Insurance Age: “With everything else seeming to be going up at the moment, it is pleasing to see that what the FSCS will require from our members this year is bucking the trend.
“We also welcome the FSCS acknowledging in its publication ‘The Balancing Act of Compensation’ the Biba 2022 Manifesto concerns around how the retail pool affects firms not connected to the ‘polluting’ sector.
“A drop from £68m to £5m just goes to show the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
Most read
- Disappointed FCA warns brokers on consumer harms
- Policy Expert signs six-year £2bn capacity deal with R&Q Accredited Europe
- GRP-owned DCJ buys SM Commercial
- HDI restructures UK & Ireland operations
- SEIB adds Lloyd & Whyte CEO to board
- Brickell seeks to cancel £482m R&Q takeover deal
- Cyber pricing hardens over 30%, says Aon