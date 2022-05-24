SEIB adds Lloyd & Whyte CEO to board

Pyke was appointed to the position on 4 May 2022, according to a filing on Companies House.

Both Ecclesiastical and Lloyd & Whyte also declined to comment. However, CEO of SEIB, Suzy Middleton, said Pyke’s role will be temporary.

Essex based SEIB Insurance is in the Top 50 brokers of 2021, in the £15m-£19.99m band. It has 124 employees and specialises in equestrian, funeral directors, private hire, motor trade, property, charity, church and community.

SEIB has made acquisitions, in the past