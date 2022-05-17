Das LEI reports comprehensive £4.3m loss for 2021

This compares to an underwriting profit of £50,000 in 2020.

The document showed that on top of the underwriting loss the 2021 results were adversely impacted by the investment performance. Net of tax there were unrealised losses of £2.3m, compared to unrealised gains of £997,000 in 2020.

Total comprehensive losses were almost £4.3m compared to a £750,000 profit in 2020.

Breaking down the underwriting result in the LEI, assistance and miscellaneous financial loss areas of the business, the