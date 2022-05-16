County Group make third deal of the year with Marsh and Co

March & Co is based in Leicester and also has a branch office in Weston-super-Mare.

Rob Marsh and Alan Marsh started Marsh & Co in 1995 and the business has a book of commercial insurance including leisure and associated personal lines.

MGA Ginger Markets, which specialises in marquee and glamping insurance, was set up by Marsh & Co to provide an in-house facility for brokers.

Founder, Rob Marsh, said the business will continue to trade under the Marsh brand from both offices and “the whole