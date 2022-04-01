R&Q agrees £482m sale to Brickell

Brickell PC Insurance has agreed to buy Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings in a cash deal valuing the business at £482m R&Q, a Bermuda-headquartered non-life global specialty insurance company focusing on program management and legacy insurance businesses, has operations in the UK, US, Europe and Bermuda with 308 employees across eight offices. Its European subsidiary, Accredited Insurance, previously worked with Brightside’s managing general agent Kitsune. This year Accredited extended its

