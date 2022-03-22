Sabre reports dip in profit for 2021

Sabre has posted a post-tax profit of £30.1m for 2021, down from £39.8m the year before.

The business flagged that profit before tax of £37.2m was in line with expectations against a background of soft market conditions and Covid-related pressure on the top-line.

The insurer’s gross written premium dipped from £173.2m in 2020 to £169.3m.

According the provider, the start of the year was similar to during the pandemic in 2020 with low numbers of potential new customers coming onto the market.