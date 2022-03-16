Atrium expresses deep regret over misconduct after Lloyd’s issues £1.05m fine
Christopher Stooke, independent non-executive chairman at Atrium Underwriters, has apologised after the company failed to support staff in a culture that tolerated instances of unacceptable conduct involving discrimination, harassment and bullying.
The Lloyd’s Enforcement Board hit the business with a record £1.05m fine today (16 March) for staff misconduct and the way management addressed the problems.
Among the charges were that an unnamed member of staff – Employee A – systematically
