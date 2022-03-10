Insurance sector welcomes changes to Online Safety Bill

The insurance sector has welcomed the government’s move in the Online Safety Bill to crackdown on paid-for scam adverts which appear on social media.

Under a fraudulent advertising duty being added to the Bill, social media platforms will be required to put in place systems to prevent or minimise fraudulent adverts appearing online, and remove them when made aware. Ofcom will set out further details on what platforms will need to do to fulfil their new duty in codes of practice.

This could