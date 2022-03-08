Zego teams up with Aviva on fleet policies

Aviva and Zego have announced a multi-year partnership to provide tailored fleet policies to trades and haulage businesses.

The partnership will pair Zego’s behavioural insight, data and telematics capabilities with Aviva’s experience and expertise in fleet underwriting and claims.

Telematics

Insurtech Zego uses telematics and behavioural data. Fleets powered by Zego will have access to the fleet portal - which allows fleet managers to add and remove drivers with the push of a button, monitor