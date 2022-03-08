NIG posts policy count and GWP rise for 2021
Direct Line Group’s commercial arm, including NIG and other broker business along with the insurer’s own direct brands, grew gross written premiums by 15% in 2021 to £653m, the provider has reported.
DLG’s annual results showed that the ‘NIG and other’ category boosted its GWP year-on-year by 15.1% to £465.6m.
This was the highest GWP in the last 10 years for NIG “as it leveraged its new pricing capability alongside the high levels of broker and customer service maintained throughout the
