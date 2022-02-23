Nexus rebrands as Kentro
Colin Thompson will continue to lead Kentro as CEO. Tim Coles will remain CEO of Xenia and Colin Thompson will continue as CEO of Nexus.
The change of name to Kentro – the Greek word for “Centre” – will become effective on 22 February 2022.
Colin Thompson, founder and CEO of Kentro, said: “Nexus today underwrites in excess of $500 million gross written premium, is the product of 15 acquisitions, operates out of nine counties and very much has its own distinct brand as a leading MGA platform.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Most read
- Broker Daniel Wilkinson found not guilty in sex assault case
- GRP to buy majority stake in Hamilton Fraser
- M&A activity not 'sustainable', says IMAS founder Laughton-Scott
- Aviva confirms London HQ office search
- Allianz focused on growth in 2022, says Holmes
- Aston Lark builds on Irish expansion
- M&A deals hit £6bn in 2021