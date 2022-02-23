Nexus rebrands as Kentro

Colin Thompson will continue to lead Kentro as CEO. Tim Coles will remain CEO of Xenia and Colin Thompson will continue as CEO of Nexus.

The change of name to Kentro – the Greek word for “Centre” – will become effective on 22 February 2022.

Colin Thompson, founder and CEO of Kentro, said: “Nexus today underwrites in excess of $500 million gross written premium, is the product of 15 acquisitions, operates out of nine counties and very much has its own distinct brand as a leading MGA platform.