Aviva confirms London HQ office search
Aviva has confirmed it is looking at options for its London headquarters. It is currently based at St Helen’s, 1 Undershaft, opposite the Lloyd’s building.
A spokesperson for the insurer told Insurance Age: “We have a lease on our head office until 2024 and we are currently looking at options for a new location in the City.
“As the UK’s leading insurer, it’s important Aviva remains in the heart of the City, which continues to be a leading international centre for insurance.”
