Blanc exits Hastings board as Mark Cliff steps in

Hastings Insurance has appointed Mark Cliff as an independent non-executive director, subject to regulatory approval.

The appointment was first flagged through a filing on Companies House on 18 January.

In a statement sent to Insurance Age, Hastings said that Cliff joining the company was prompted by Peter Blanc’s resignation at the end of 2021, due to a potential conflict of interest which emerged following Aston’s Lark acquisition by Howden.

Conflicts

