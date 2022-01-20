Blanc exits Hastings board as Mark Cliff steps in
Hastings Insurance has appointed Mark Cliff as an independent non-executive director, subject to regulatory approval.
The appointment was first flagged through a filing on Companies House on 18 January.
In a statement sent to Insurance Age, Hastings said that Cliff joining the company was prompted by Peter Blanc’s resignation at the end of 2021, due to a potential conflict of interest which emerged following Aston’s Lark acquisition by Howden.
Conflicts
A spokesperson explained: “Peter Blanc
