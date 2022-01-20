Allianz appoints regional branch manager

Allianz Insurance has appointed Karen Boothroyd to the newly created position of commercial branch manager for Leeds and Newcastle.

According to the insurer, the new role will see Boothroyd take charge the underwriting and distribution teams across Leeds and Newcastle, to deliver market leading relationships, service, and products to broker partners and end customers.

She first joined Allianz in 2004 and has fulfilled many roles within the company, mainly within the claims team, which she