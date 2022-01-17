XS Direct's UK MGA stops writing new business
XS Direct Insurance Brokers revealed that its managing general agent (MGA) arm stopped accepting new business on 7 January.
The Dublin-based broker acted as an MGA in the UK on behalf of Calpe Insurance Company, Watford Insurance Company Europe and Alwyn Insurance Company.
According to a press statement released by XS Direct, the agency agreements with the insurers have not been renewed for a further term, and therefore the company has decided to no longer accept new business.
Moreover, its
