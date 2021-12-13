Allianz adds to D&O product offering

Allianz has added Allianz Legal Services to its Complete Directors & Officers (D&O) product. The insurer says that the product is available for policies incepting or renewing on or after 4 December 2021.

Designed specifically for businesses with a turnover of up to £200m, the Complete D&O product offers personal liability cover for company directors, officers and managers. The provider added that the product would also protect the clients from claims that may arise from the decisions and